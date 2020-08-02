Troy Parrott ready to give 100% at new club Millwall

Irish teenager has followed in footsteps of Harry Kane with loan move to The Den

Tottenham teenager Troy Parrott has followed in the footsteps of Harry Kane by joining Millwall on loan. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Tottenham teenager Troy Parrott has followed in the footsteps of Harry Kane by joining Millwall on loan.

The 18-year-old Republic of Ireland striker will spend next season in south London after making four first-team appearances for Spurs last term.

“I’m buzzing to get straight into things, I’m really looking forward to it,” Parrott told millwallfc.co.uk.

“The crowd, the club itself — I’ve heard a lot of good things.

“When I’ve watched games, the littlest of things gets them going, and I want to be a part of something like that.

“It’s not hard to see from the outside that all (the fans) are looking for is someone to give 100 per cent every game.”

England captain Kane spent the second half of the 2011-12 season on loan at Millwall, scoring nine goals across 27 appearances.

“Hopefully I can have a good experience and follow his experience and go back and play in the Premier League,” Dublin-born Parrott said.

“Harry chose Millwall and it was obviously the right decision for him at the time.

“Hopefully I can push on and buy into it for the season that I’m here.

“I’m really grateful to Spurs for letting me go out on loan and get some regular football. Hopefully I can improve a lot while I’m at Millwall.”

Parrott made his debut in the Carabao Cup tie against Colchester last September and also featured in the Premier League against Burnley and Wolves, as well as the FA Cup clash with Norwich.

He won his first Republic cap when starting in the 3-1 friendly win against New Zealand in November.

