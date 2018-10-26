Tottenham boss Pochettino brushes aside Real Madrid links

Mauricio Pochettino has brushed aside reports linking him with Real Madrid as Tottenham prepare to face Manchester City at Wembley on Monday.

The Spurs manager turned down an approach from the Champions League winners to succeed Zinedine Zidane in the summer and signed a new five-year deal. With Julen Lopetegui facing a battle to keep his job, reports in Spain have suggested the Madrid president, Florentino Perez, is hoping to tempt the Argentinian to change his mind.

But Pochettino has insisted he is fully committed to Tottenham despite delays to the completion of their new stadium.

“I don’t have social media so I don’t receive much information,” he said. “That’s why my head, my face, I look younger than I am. Stuff like that happens in football. You can’t change anything.”

Pochettino admitted he was not concerned that Saturday’s NFL game at Wembley between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles 28 hours before kick-off against City could harm their chances of beating the Premier League champions.

“Maybe it’s good for us,” he said. “We are going to face one of the best teams in Europe in Manchester City, so maybe it will help us.

“It wasn’t the plan for us to play in this period at Wembley – that is the problem. But we have to accept the reality. We cannot change that and now we have to hope the weather will be good and not kill the pitch so we can play in a very good condition. I’m sure that the people who prepare the pitch will work so hard to make sure it is ready.”

Tottenham trail City by only two points after seven wins from their opening nine matches. They recorded three successive league wins against City in 2015 and 2016 but were last season beaten twice by Pep Guardiola’s side.

Pochettino admitted it would be hard for his players to compete against such a formidable side but believes the resolution of their stadium move could allow them to make a more sustained title challenge.

“Manchester City are on another level,” he said. “It’s difficult to compare us with them. We want to reach this level in a different way but still we are fighting to achieve that. When the club is settled in the new stadium it will be easier to work towards the same level as City.”

Pochettino rejected the idea that it is almost impossible to defeat City: “In football nothing is impossible. We believe we can beat them.”

The manager said Dele Alli had recovered from the hamstring injury that has seen the midfielder miss the past month, as Spurs prepare for a gruelling schedule of four fixtures in just nine days. They face a trip to West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday followed by the meeting with Wolves in the Premier League next Saturday. - Guardian