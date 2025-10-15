Heather Humphreys attended in ‘good faith’ charity event at centre of Garda inquiry

Fine Gael presidential candidate Heather Humphreys has said she attended “in good faith” a charity function that is now the subject of a Garda investigation over concerns about how funds raised at the event were used.

The Garda has confirmed that it is “investigating the organisation and running” of the event.

“As this is an ongoing criminal investigation An Garda Síochána is not making any further comment,” a statement said.

Ms Humphreys attended the event as a high-profile guest.

She said on Wednesday that there was “absolutely no wrongdoing” done by anyone who attended the event.

Speaking at a campaign event in Cootehill, Ms Humphreys confirmed the event is now the subject of an investigation.

“I attended that event along with many others, and there was concern that perhaps the money that we had contributed to that event may have been defrauded. And of course, there is an investigation by the gardaí. But I just want to say that the gardaí have very, very clearly stated that there was absolutely no wrongdoing on behalf of anybody that attended that event,” Ms Humphreys said.

“We all attended it, we contributed to it, and we attended it in good faith. So it is subject to a garda investigation and I really don’t want to say anything further about it.”

The organiser of the event said: “I am currently taking legal advice. All funds raised in connection with [the event] were administered appropriately and properly to all charities involved. Any suggestion to the contrary is completely inaccurate and publication of such an allegation is defamatory of me.”

The charities in line to receive funding after the event were Down Syndrome Centre North East, Crocus, a support organisation for people with cancer, and mental health charity Sosad.

Two of the charities involved have confirmed they have received funding as a result of the event, with one of them receiving a cheque last week.

A statement from Down Syndrome Centre North East outlined how it received a cheque from the organisation that ran the event on October 9th.

It said: “We wish to clarify that the centre had no contact with the organisers of the event until July 2025, when we were informed that we would be presented with a cheque.

“The Down Syndrome Centre North East was not involved in the organisation or running of the event in any capacity.”

It added: “The Down Syndrome Centre North East is a completely independent charity that relies heavily on donations and community fundraisers to provide vital services and supports to children and young adults with Down syndrome and their families.”

A statement from Crocus said it was “absolutely delighted” to be one of the charities to get funding.

“We can confirm that we received the funds and that it will go towards services and supports for people who are impacted by a cancer diagnosis.”

Sosad did not respond to attempts by The Irish Times to contact it on Wednesday evening.