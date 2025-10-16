Avant Money in ‘soft launch’ of deposit accounts

Waterford-based Dawn Meats looks set to have to pay up to 25 million New Zealand dollars (€12.3 million) more to gain a controlling stake in Alliance Group after the New Zealand meat processor signalled it will beat profit targets.

Avant Money, the Irish unit of Spanish bank Bankinter, has commenced a “soft launch” of deposits with a small number of existing customers in advance of the formal roll-out of its savings offering next month.

Participants in the phased pilot programme are being offered a six-month fixed-term deposit product, carrying an annualised rate of 2.6 per cent, according to sources. Joe Brennan has the details

Dawn’s NZ$250 million offer for 65 per cent of the co-operative included a price adjustment mechanism should Alliance’s earnings before interest and tax (Ebitda) exceed NZ$77.2 million for the year to the end of September. Nigel Stirling reports.

The Institute of Directors Ireland (IoD) has urged the Government to look at reforms to the existing code of practice for the governance of State bodies to boost accountability, transparency, and oversight.

The IoD also said research it carried out found that while there continues to be a strong appetite to serve on boards of State bodies, many potential candidates were concerned about potential reputational risk involved in taking up such positions, writes Martin Wall

People can be sentimental about all sorts of things. A ticket stub for an event you barely remember, a memento from a family holiday, some childhood art in which you just about identify the subject. Things you don’t want to let go of; it is part of being human.

But when it comes to tech, the rules are slightly different. In this case, a clean break and a fresh start with the more modern option is often advised. When that warning is not heeded, you are essentially living on borrowed time, writes Ciara O’Brien in our tech column slot.

Job interviews can be nerve-racking at the best of times, and the process is even harder on those who are neurodiverse or living with high anxiety.

The newly launched e-learning platform URHired aims to help all job seekers to be more successful in their quest for the perfect role. However, its founder, Owen Murray, is especially passionate about providing specific support to neurodiverse job hunters, writes Olive Keogh.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent, a Yale graduate and former hedge fund manager, is far from a stupid man but, as he accused China of “wanting to slow down the global economy” and “to pull everyone else down with them”, did the recent actions of his own administration – actions he has supported – not give him pause for reflection, wonders Cantillon.

