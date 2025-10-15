Brosnan, Connolly and Kiernan ruled out of Nations League playoff against Belgium

Injuries have ruled Courtney Brosnan, Megan Connolly and Leanne Kiernan out of the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League playoff against Belgium later this month, but there has at least been some good news for head coach Carla Ward with the availability of Denise O’Sullivan. The midfielder had been a doubt for the games having not played for North Carolina Courage since August due to a knee problem.

Ward was unavailable for the squad announcement in Tallaght due to “a family emergency”, according to the FAI, her assistant Alan Mahon stepping in for her.

Jess Ziu and Jamie Finn are both back in the squad after completing their recoveries from ACL injuries. Ziu suffered the blight for the second time in two years during a preseason friendly for West Ham in August of last year, but returned to action for Bristol City, where she is on loan, last month. Finn tore her ACL in training with Ireland in February of last year, but after moving from Birmingham City to Sunderland during the summer she also made her comeback last month.

In Brosnan’s absence, 19-year-old Katie Keane is recalled to the squad, joining Grace Moloney and Sophie Whitehouse as the goalkeeping options for the Belgian games.

Katie Keane in action for Shamrock Rovers earlier this year before her move to WSL side Leicester City. Photograph: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Keane moved from Shamrock Rovers to WSL side Leicester City during the summer and recently impressed for Sheffield United in a brief loan spell. The Meath native was first called up to the senior squad by Vera Pauw when she was just 16.

Brosnan’s absence through a knee injury is a major blow, the Everton player having missed just one of Ireland’s last 42 games. Moloney has won seven caps since her debut almost 10 years ago and Whitehouse has none at all despite being in the squad for two and a half years.

But Whitehouse has been in fine club form for WSL2 leaders Charlton, four clean sheets in her first five games earning her a nomination for the division’s player of the month award. Moloney, meanwhile, has been getting regular playing time again at Sunderland having been released by London City Lionesses earlier in the year.

Foot injuries have resulted in Connolly and Kiernan’s unavailability, both having missed the last few games for their clubs, Lazio and Liverpool respectively. Lily Agg is still on the long road back from an ACL tear, while Megan Campbell announced her retirement on Tuesday.

Shamrock Rovers defender Maria Reynolds and Athlone Town forward Kelly Brady will train with the squad, but there are no home-based inclusions in the 24.

Anna Patten is suspended for the first leg of the playoff, which takes place at the Aviva Stadium on Friday, October 24th, but will be available for the return fixture in Leuven the following Tuesday.

The prize if Ireland beat Belgium – seven places above Ward’s side in the world rankings – would be promotion to the top flight of the Nations League, which could make the road to the 2027 World Cup marginally less testing.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Sunderland), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton), Katie Keane (Leicester City).

Defenders: Heather Payne (Leicester City), Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Jessie Stapleton (Nottingham Forest), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Izzy Atkinson (Sunderland).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace), Jamie Finn (Sunderland), Tyler Toland (Durham), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Jess Ziu (Bristol City, Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United), Saoirse Noonan (Celtic).