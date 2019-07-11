Preston North End and Seán Maguire for Liam MacCarthy

They say the Championship is the most difficult league in the world to get out of - so Preston North End boss Alex Neil has taken a novel approach to toughening up his players ahead of another gruelling campaign in England’s second tier.

North End played a friendly against Cork City on Monday night, running out 2-0 winners at Turner’s Cross.

📽️ 🇮🇪 The squad gave hurling a go this afternoon as part of their team bonding session, see how they got on! 👇#pnefc pic.twitter.com/QDjwrTvqD6 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) July 9, 2019

And they were back out on the training pitch on Tuesday, embracing the Rebel spirit as they turned their hand to hurling during a team bonding exercise.

With a healthy Irish contingent on the books at Deepdale, there’s no guessing which players stood out during the puck about - with former Cork forward Sean Maguire perhaps the pick of the bunch.

Preston for Liam MacCarthy?