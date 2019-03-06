Pochettino gets two-game ban for improper conduct

Tottenham manager confronted referee Mike Dean after his team’s defeat at Burnley

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has received a touchline ban from the Football Association. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was banned for two games and fined £10,000 (€11,600) by the English Football Association (FA) on Wednesday after accepting an improper conduct charge.

The Argentine confronted referee Mike Dean after his team’s 2-1 Premier League defeat at Burnley last month that led to Spurs losing ground to Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

“Mauricio Pochettino has been fined £10,000 and will serve a two-match touchline ban following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing,” the FA said in a statement.

“The Tottenham manager accepted an improper conduct charge from the FA, which resulted from his language and/or behaviour - both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area.”

The ban means the 47-year-old will not be in the dugout for Tottenham’s league trips to Southampton on Saturday and Liverpool on March 31st.

