Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: David de Gea is the world’s best goalkeeper

Man United boss says Dean Henderson will be number one for club and country one day

Jamie Jackson

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted David de Gea is the world’s best goalkeeper. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/PA

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has described David de Gea as the world’s best goalkeeper while stating Dean Henderson can one day be the Manchester United and England No 1.

De Gea’s position is again under scrutiny after the error that allowed Steven Bergwijn’s shot to squirm in during United’s 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Friday. In the latter part of last season the Spaniard made a series of mistakes that cost the side goals and points.

Yet Solskjaer was emphatic when asked about De Gea. “He isn’t making errors you see time and time again, he has been working consistently hard in training, I’m very pleased with his work,” he said. “David is the best goalkeeper in the world. He’s conceded two goals in the last seven he’s played for us – the Everton one [in a 1-1 draw in March] is a freak one maybe.” That was a reference to a Dominic Calvert-Lewin block of a De Gea clearance that went in.

Solskajer said that though Henderson was impressing on loan at Sheffield United, performing for Manchester United was not the same challenge.

“It’s a different job,” the manager said. “He’s got different roles and for me the two years he’s had [there]have been fantastic for his development. He’s played with and against men, played in the Championship, and he plays in a team that plays exciting football and the stats show he’s proved worthy of a few points.

“He’s learning all the time. One day he’ll be England and United No 1 and he needs to keep developing.”

Henderson cannot play when Chris Wilder’s team visit Old Trafford on Wednesday under the terms of the loan which expires at the end of the season but could be extended.

Sheffield United lost 3-0 at Newcastle on Sunday and Solskjær said Wilder would “have his team fired up” after that setback. Solskjaer’s side, who are fifth, will open a five-point cushion over Sheffield United if they win. - Guardian

