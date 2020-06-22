‘White Lives Matter’ banner flown above Man City v Burnley

A plane displaying the message ‘White Lives Matter’ was flown above the Etihad Stadium during Manchester City’s Premier League match against Burnley.

The banner, which was towed by a plane, appeared in the skies above the ground shortly after the game kicked off. Moments earlier the players of both teams and match officials had taken a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Burnley quickly put out a statement “strongly condemning those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner” and

“We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor,’ the statement said. “This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans.

“The club has a proud record of working with all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning Community scheme, and stands against racism of any kind. We are fully behind the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter initiative and, in line with all other Premier League games undertaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester City.

“We apologise unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those helping to promote Black Lives Matter.” – Guardian