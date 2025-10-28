Martin O’Neill rules out long Celtic stay as Kieran McKenna emerges as candidate

Martin O’Neill has insisted his return to Celtic will be “short term” as Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna emerged as a candidate to replace Brendan Rodgers.

In a shock move on Monday evening, Rodgers resigned from Celtic with his team eight points adrift of Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

Equally surprising was the return of O’Neill, whose previous, hugely successful spell in charge ended in 2005. The 73-year-old said he had to “pull myself off the floor” when taking a call from the club’s main shareholder, Dermot Desmond. Rodgers was castigated by Desmond in a statement posted on Celtic’s website within 15 minutes of the manager’s departure being confirmed.

Ange Postecoglou was immediately installed as the favourite to replace Rodgers. However, there is little immediate traction associated with a return for the Australian to Glasgow despite him being out of work. McKenna is known to have admirers at Celtic on the back of his results – and style of play – at Ipswich but whether the 39-year-old would view a move to Scotland as sensible remains to be seen. McKenna, previously interviewed by Chelsea, has his team three points off the Championship playoffs. He is under contract until 2028.

“It’s short term,” O’Neill told TalkSport on Tuesday. “Celtic are probably stunned at the news Brendan left. They are obviously seeking a permanent manager, so it’s a short-term fit. Interim does mean interim; it’s as simple as that. Celtic are looking for, I assume, a young coach with proven ability. We want to pull the club forward now.

“Naturally, I had a super time at Celtic. It was a privilege. I can’t emphasise enough, it’s short term until a permanent manager is appointed. I’ll just keep the seat warm.”

O’Neill, whose description of what Celtic will pursue fits with McKenna, will be assisted by his former player Shaun Maloney. Celtic host Falkirk on Wednesday before a trip to Hampden Park to face Rangers in Sunday’s League Cup semi-final. Hours before his appointment, O’Neill had talked up the prospect of Hearts ending 40 years of Old Firm title dominance in Scotland.

“I took a gasp of breath and asked if this was real,” O’Neill said of Desmond’s approach. “It’s difficult to turn down someone who gave you the job in the first place when they had great options 25 years ago. By the time I pulled myself off the floor, I thought maybe I should do it.” – Guardian