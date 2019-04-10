Brendan Rodgers says Leicester are underdogs in race for Europe

Finishing seventh would earn a Europa League spot if Man City win the FA Cup

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates his team’s win against Huddersfield. Photograph: PA

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates his team’s win against Huddersfield. Photograph: PA

 

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes the Foxes are underdogs in the race for Europe.

They host Newcastle on Friday aiming for a fifth-straight win — which would be their best Premier League run for two years.

Their form has lifted them to seventh — which would earn a Europa League spot if Manchester City win the FA Cup.

Leicester are ahead of Wolves on goal difference — having played a game more — and a point above Everton and Watford, and Rodgers feels they are favourites ahead of his side.

He said: “While you’re playing well you claim the points but others will still have an advantage with the games to play.

“It (European qualification) wasn’t something that we thought about coming in. The job is to get through to the end of the season, building a base for the summer.

“We want to entertain the supporters, they have to want to come to the stadium and be happy with what they’ve seen. We’re building towards that.

“I always think confidence comes from hard work. There’s no rocket science to it. We prepare very intensely to maximise what we can get out of the players.

“The basis of that is just hard work. We always try to be clear in how we play and I always think that helps.

“You gain confidence from winning games. If it doesn’t work out I never get frustrated with players. They will always make mistakes but I think they have enjoyed the learning environment we have created.”

Daniel Amartey (ankle) and Marc Albrighton (hamstring) are out but are closing in on a return with Albrighton back in training ahead of schedule.

Harry Maguire will be back to face Newcastle after being allowed to miss the 4-1 win at Huddersfield following the birth of his daughter Lillie.

Rodgers added: “He looks very happy. I said to him that having a child eventually it makes you a better person.

“He obviously didn’t train a lot last week, I gave him the weekend to make sure Fern and his newborn child were back home safe. He’s trained this week and looks very strong and very focused.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.