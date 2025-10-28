Live Belgium v Ireland updates: Carla Ward’s side go to Leuven with the upper hand

Nations League playoff, second leg: Belgium v Republic of Ireland, Den Dreef Stadium, 7.30pm Irish time

Last Friday was quite a night for the Girls in Green.

Belgium came to Dublin and a Katie McCabe-led Ireland showed just how motivated they are to snatch that spot in Nations League A next season with a 4-2 win at the Aviva Stadium.

Skipper McCabe provided a brace – denied a hat-trick as her second, 40-yard effort was credited as an own-goal for Belgium goalkeeper Nicky Evrard – before Marissa Sheva made it four for Ireland.

The ever-dangerous Tessa Wullaert was first to pull one back for the visitors not long after the break, substitute Marie Detruyer netting the second to pull Ireland’s advantage back to two heading to Leuven.

In case you missed it, here’s Gavin Cummiskey’s report from last time out:

Evening everyone. Welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League playoff second-leg meeting with Belgium.

Carla Ward & co are in Leuven for this evening’s game, which kicks off at 7.30pm Irish time.

Before that, we’ll be running through what’s at stake and what happened last time out. We should have our starting XIs shortly.