Live Belgium v Ireland updates: Carla Ward’s side go to Leuven with the upper hand

Republic of Ireland two goals up ahead of away leg after last week’s 4-2 win at the Aviva

Katie McCabe celebrates scoring Ireland's first goal against Belgium in last week's first-leg fixture at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Muireann Duffy
Tue Oct 28 2025 - 17:48
Nations League playoff, second leg: Belgium v Republic of Ireland, Den Dreef Stadium, 7.30pm Irish time
Last Friday was quite a night for the Girls in Green.

Belgium came to Dublin and a Katie McCabe-led Ireland showed just how motivated they are to snatch that spot in Nations League A next season with a 4-2 win at the Aviva Stadium.

Skipper McCabe provided a brace – denied a hat-trick as her second, 40-yard effort was credited as an own-goal for Belgium goalkeeper Nicky Evrard – before Marissa Sheva made it four for Ireland.

The ever-dangerous Tessa Wullaert was first to pull one back for the visitors not long after the break, substitute Marie Detruyer netting the second to pull Ireland’s advantage back to two heading to Leuven.

In case you missed it, here’s Gavin Cummiskey’s report from last time out:

Katie McCabe on top form for Ireland in commanding win over Belgium ]

Evening everyone. Welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League playoff second-leg meeting with Belgium.

Carla Ward & co are in Leuven for this evening’s game, which kicks off at 7.30pm Irish time.

Before that, we’ll be running through what’s at stake and what happened last time out. We should have our starting XIs shortly.

