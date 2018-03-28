Niall Quinn dismisses reports of Sunderland takeover

‘I’m gone six years now, I haven’t left anything behind me in terms of my support for the club’
Niall Quinn has dismissed reports he is part of a consortium considering a takeover of Sunderland. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty

Former Sunderland chairman Niall Quinn has dismissed reports he is part of a consortium considering a takeover of the struggling Sky Bet Championship club.

The 51-year-old, who also spent six years on Wearside as a player, was rumoured to be fronting a group which was in talks with Black Cats owner Ellis Short.

However, the former Republic of Ireland striker has said the speculation is not accurate.

“Not true. Sadly someone jumped the gun there a little bit and probably felt I was doing more,” he said, according to RTE.

“I was actually in Sunderland a couple of times but it was nothing to do with football and maybe that’s where it came from.”

Sunderland, relegated from the Premier League last season, are rock bottom of the Championship and in severe danger of going down again.

Chris Coleman’s side have won just one of their last 13 league fixtures.

“I, like everybody else, hopes the situation gets better there very quickly,” added Quinn, who was club chairman between 2006 and 2011.

“There are one or two people who are meant to be interested in buying the club, I hear all that. I’m the same as the fans but we’ll just see how it plays.

“I’ve nothing special to tell you there, I just hope they get out of it.

“I’m gone six years now so I haven’t left anything behind me in terms of my support for the club.

“I’d like to see it turned around, I just don’t think it’s going to be me.”

