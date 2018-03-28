Fifa probing alleged racist abuse by Russian fans towards France players

Reuters photographer heard monkey chants directed at N’Golo Kante in St Petersburg
N’Golo Kante in action against Russia on Tuesday night. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP

N’Golo Kante in action against Russia on Tuesday night. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP

 

Fifa said on Wednesday it was probing racist abuse directed at French players by Russian fans during a pre-World Cup friendly between the countries.

A Reuters photographer at pitch level for France’s 3-1 win on Tuesday night in St Petersburg heard monkey chants directed at French players on several occasions, including when N’Golo Kante came to the sideline for a throw-in.

“Fifa is collecting the different match reports and potential evidence in regards to the discriminatory incident reported in the media, including the one from the Fare observer who was present at the game,” Fifa said in a statement, referring to a network that combats discrimination in soccer in Europe.

The incident sparked calls to persevere in the fight against racism in soccer with less than three months before the World Cup.

French Sports Minister Laura Flessel-Colovic wrote on Twitter: “Racism does not have its place on soccer fields. We must act together at the European and international level to stop this intolerable behaviour.”

Russia has pledged to crack down on racism as the country faces increased scrutiny ahead of this year’s World Cup, which it will host from June 14th to July 15th in 11 cities including Moscow, St Petersburg and Sochi.

Racist and discriminatory behaviour is not uncommon in the Russian Premier League, including among fans of Zenit St Petersburg.

Uefa opened disciplinary proceedings against the club last week for racist chants during a recent Europa League match against RB Leipzig.

Zenit last year were ordered by Uefa to partially close their stadium after fans displayed a banner praising former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic, a convicted war criminal, during a 2-1 home win over Macedonian side Vardar Skopje also in the Europa League.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.