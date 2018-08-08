Newcastle have ‘managed to sort the off-field stuff,’ says Lascelles

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles says the reported bonus row at the club has been resolved ahead of their Premier League opener.

Players were said to be refusing to do any media activities at the start of the week, declining to appear for ‘walk-up shots’ — shown when starting line-ups are announced on TV before matches — for broadcast rights holders.

But the Newcastle squad has now carried out the media duties, doing the shots with the likes of rights holders Sky Sports and BT Sport on Wednesday.

Rafael Benitez’s men kick-off their Premier League campaign against Tottenham on Saturday and skipper Lascelles says the off-field issues are behind them.

“We’ve managed to sort the off-field stuff,” he told the club’s official website.

“Now that’s out of the way, we don’t have any reason why we can’t go out and put on a good performance.

“We know where we stand. No-one’s moaning, no-one’s upset and now it’s just about gelling together even more, working hard, getting a good energy around the club and the training ground — and doing what we do best which is working hard and playing as team.”