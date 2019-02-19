Maurizio Sarri could face sack if Chelsea lose Carabao Cup final

Italian will take charge against Malmo before Wembley meeting with Man City

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Maurizio Sarri will take charge of Chelsea’s Europa League match at home against Malmo on Thursday and is set to continue as manager for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday but defeat by Manchester City at Wembley could lead to his dismissal.

The 6-0 defeat at City this month and the FA Cup exit against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday have left Sarri clinging to his job after less than a season.

A decision on his future will be taken by Roman Abramovich. The owner appointed Sarri and will choose whether to continue with him, rather than assigning that decision to Marina Granovskaia, the director who oversees much of Chelsea’s day-to-day business.

Abramovich has not attended a game this season. On Monday Chelsea fans turned on Sarri in large numbers, chanting “f**k Sarri-ball” and eventually joining in with the United supporters’ refrain of “You’re getting sacked in the morning”.

Chelsea take a 2-1 lead into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 match against Malmo. If Sarri survives the weekend he faces a Premier League game at home against Tottenham next Wednesday.

“Hopefully we can have a good nine days,” Cesar Azpilicueta told Chelsea TV. “It’s the whole season.” – Guardian service

