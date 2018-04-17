Jimmy Keohane grabs late winner to keep heat on Dundalk

Cork City 1 Sligo Rovers 0

Substitute Jimmy Keohane got the vital goal as Cork City took their second home 1-0 win in five days, seeing off Sligo Rovers at Turner’s Cross on Tuesday night.

The Bit O’Red had done well to frustrate the home side for the much of the night – though City also stood accused of wastefulness – but three minutes after his introduction, Keohane popped up with the vital goal to deny his former club, reacting well when Colm Horgan’s cross broke to him.

The home side – who had manager John Caulfield in the stand as he served a touchline ban – deserved the victory based on the volume of chances created, but would only have had themselves to blame had they not taken the points.

As early as the second minute, Sligo goalkeeper Mitchell Beeney made an outstanding save to deny Graham Cummins and much of the rest of the first half was characterised by good Sligo defending, especially from Patrick McClean, while Cummins and Conor McCarthy went close for City.

In the 63rd minute, City fans must have feared that they had wasted their best chance when Barry McNamee shot wide from only yards out after Kieran Sadlier’s cross, while Cummins headed a Shane Griffin cross.

Ultimately, the goal would come, but it was nervous wait.

CORK CITY: McNulty; McCarthy, McLoughlin, Griffin; McCormack, Morrissey (Keohane 75); Sheppard (O’Hanlon 69), McNamee, Sadlier (Barry 85); Cummins.

SLIGO ROVERS: Beeney; Waters, Callan-McFadden, McClean, Donelon; Boylan (Cretaro 83), Keaney (Morgan 81), Cawley, McAleer (Roy 81); McCabe, Moorhouse.

Referee: D Tomney (Dublin).

Attendance: 3,217.