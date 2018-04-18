Mauricio Pochettino denies having an eye on FA Cup semi-final

‘It was a moment to give some fresh legs to the team but we were thinking about trying to win’
Mauricio Pochettino and Chris Hughton after the draw in Brighton. Photograph: Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino and Chris Hughton after the draw in Brighton. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Mauricio Pochettino insists he was not thinking about Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United when he rested players for the Premier League draw with Brighton.

Spurs boss Pochettino made six changes to his starting XI at the Amex Stadium and then saw his team drop two points in their quest to secure Champions League qualification.

Despite the 1-1 draw, the north London club remain in a strong position to finish in the top four, eight points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea.

Tottenham now turn their attention to the weekend meeting with Jose Mourinho’s United at Wembley as they attempt to end a 10-year wait for silverware.

And Pochettino was adamant the important cup clash had no bearing on his team selection on Tuesday.

“I was thinking today and trying to win,” said Pochettino.

“Some players needed to rest, some players needed to stay on the bench and I think we have a strong squad.

“Everyone is ready to play and it was a moment to give some fresh legs to the team but we were thinking about trying to win.

“We tried to add to the team fresh legs to match them in the physical condition and I think the season is tough for some players that play a lot.

“But (I am) always thinking about trying to win today, not next Saturday.”

England midfielder Dele Alli and centre-back Davinson Sanchez were omitted from Pochettino’s squad in Sussex, while Kieran Trippier, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier and Erik Lamela dropped to the bench.

The numerous alterations looked to have had little effect when top-scorer Harry Kane swept Spurs ahead early in the second half with his 26th league goal of the season.

But the advantage did not last long as Pascal Gross soon equalised from the penalty spot following Serge Aurier’s clumsy foul on Jose Izquierdo.

Home supporters greeted the final whistle with joyous celebrations as their battling team moved eight points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining.

Manager Chris Hughton, however, believes the Seagulls still have work to do in order to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Asked if he felt his team were now safe, Hughton replied: “No and only because I can’t afford to think that way.

“Probably the most important thing on my mind now is making sure that we can try and put in the same type of effort and the same type of performance in these last four games.

“We were well worthy of the draw that we got.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.