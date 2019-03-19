Man City’s FA Cup semi-final with Brighton set for April 6th

Manchester City’s pursuit of a domestic cup double will continue on April 6th after they were handed the first FA Cup semi-final tie.

The 2011 winners will face Brighton at Wembley on the Saturday with Wolves taking on Watford at the national stadium 24 hours later.

City’s game – which will be live on BBC One – will kick off at 5.30pm, 15 minutes after the start of the Grand National at Aintree.

Pep Guardiola’s side have already won the Carabao Cup at Wembley this season while they are also aiming to win the Premier League and Champions League in an unprecedented quadruple.

Wolves, who beat Manchester United 2-1 in the quarter-finals on Saturday, play Watford at 4pm on Sunday, April 7th, a match broadcast live on BT Sport 2.

Each of the four clubs will be allocated about 33,000 tickets for their supporters.