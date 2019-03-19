Man City’s FA Cup semi-final with Brighton set for April 6th

Wolves will face Watford on following day at Wembley

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus after they came from behind to beat Swansea and progress to the FA cup semi-finals. File photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus after they came from behind to beat Swansea and progress to the FA cup semi-finals. File photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

 

Manchester City’s pursuit of a domestic cup double will continue on April 6th after they were handed the first FA Cup semi-final tie.

The 2011 winners will face Brighton at Wembley on the Saturday with Wolves taking on Watford at the national stadium 24 hours later.

City’s game – which will be live on BBC One – will kick off at 5.30pm, 15 minutes after the start of the Grand National at Aintree.

Pep Guardiola’s side have already won the Carabao Cup at Wembley this season while they are also aiming to win the Premier League and Champions League in an unprecedented quadruple.

Wolves, who beat Manchester United 2-1 in the quarter-finals on Saturday, play Watford at 4pm on Sunday, April 7th, a match broadcast live on BT Sport 2.

Each of the four clubs will be allocated about 33,000 tickets for their supporters.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.