Aiden O’Brien replaces Shane Long in Ireland squad

Meanwhile, Richard Keogh has put off surgery on his broken hand in order to play

Millwall’s Aiden O’Brien has been called into the Ireland squad to replace injured Shane Long for the Euro 2020 qualifiers. Photo: Getty Images

Millwall’s Aiden O’Brien has been called into the Ireland squad to replace injured Shane Long for the Euro 2020 qualifiers. Photo: Getty Images

 

Shane Long is out of Ireland’s two European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia with Millwall striker Aiden O’Brien called in to replace him.

The Southampton striker had arrived in to train with the squad this week but sat this morning’s session at Abbotstown out as it became clear that he would not be fit enough to play a part in either of the games during the coming week.

The news is a blow to Mick McCarthy as he prepares for the first two games of his second stint in charge of the senior team but not as great a one as it might once have been considered with Long having only started two games for Ireland last year and featured in four.

Ireland Richard Keogh discussing his broken hand ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Gibraltar and Georgia. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho
Ireland Richard Keogh discussing his broken hand ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Gibraltar and Georgia. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

O’Brien comes in after having scored in the FA Cup game against Brighton at the weekend and the rest of McCarthy’s squad trained with the likes of Conor Hourihane, Keiren Westwood and Shane Duffy taking a full part for the first time after having arrived late for different reasons.

Richard Keogh, meanwhile, is set to be available despite having broken his finger in Derby’s game last week against Stoke City which he completed despite the problem.

“I did a bit of DIY and got through the game,” he says. “I went for the X-ray and at first they were talking about surgery. This was before I spoke to the hand surgeon and I didn’t particularly want to do that.

“When I spoke to him, I just said, ‘Listen, if there’s a chance of me playing, I just want to carry on playing if that’s at all possible. I don’t want to have surgery’. I’d rather just take the risk, I suppose, and just crack on.

“He saw the X-ray and said, ‘I think we can do that’. If it hadn’t been the middle of my finger where it’s protected by the other two, I think I might have had to have surgery and been out for a bit.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.