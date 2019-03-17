John Delaney says he lent FAI €100,000 due to ‘cash flow issue’

‘This is the only occasion on which I provided the Association with a short-term loan’

The FAI issued a statement describing details of a loan received from its chief executive John Delaney. Photograph: INPHO/Donall Farmer

FAI chief executive John Delaney has said that a €100,000 payment he made to his employer in April 2017 was a short term bridging loan, made to help the association through “a very short-term cash flow issue”.

The 51 year-old was reacting to a story in The Sunday Times in which the payment was raised. The association declined to comment on the issue when asked and Delaney is reported to have failed to secure a High Court injunction on Saturday to prevent publication of the story.

It is reported that Delaney wrote a cheque for €100,000 to the association, dated April 25th, which was subsequently lodged to the FAI’s account. The paper also reports a payment of €100,000 by the organisation to its chief executive two months later, with a remittance document relating to the payment, dated June 16th. The suggestion is that this amounted to repayment of the loan.

In the statement, issued by the FAI, the association claims that this is, indeed, what transpired. It also says that Delaney “donated back to the FAI on a voluntary basis,” his earnings from Uefa as a member of the organisation’s executive committee (board). The sum involved here amounted to some €160,000.

In relation to the actual loan, Delaney, is quoted by his employers as saying that: “This is the only occasion on which I provided the Association with a short-term loan.”

Delaney’s salary, currently understood to be €360,000 plus expenses and other benefits, has long been a point of controversy, particularly since the combination of a failed premium ticket scheme and the wider financial downturn plunged the association into financial difficulty almost a decade ago as it sought to finance its share of the cost of redeveloping Lansdowne Road.

After considerable public pressure in the wake of pay cuts having been imposed on staff at the association, Delaney was obliged to accept a reduction in his own salary of 10 per cent but the organisation’s difficulties have persisted despite an emphasis in public on the amount by which the headline level of stadium related debt has been reduced.

“It’s a good day for Irish football when you can say the debt is below €30 million,” said Delaney at a press briefing on the accounts that covered the period in which he had apparently had to loan his employers €100,000 to help with its cash flow problems.

He was accompanied that day by then finance director, Eamon Breen, who has since left the organisation.

