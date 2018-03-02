Man City fined €55,000 for ‘failing to control players’ against Wigan

Pep Guardiola confronted Wigan boss Paul Cook at half time of shock FA Cup defeat
Sergio Aguero in the aftermath of Manchester City’s defeat to Wigan. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty

Sergio Aguero in the aftermath of Manchester City’s defeat to Wigan. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty

 

Manchester City have been fined £50,000 (€55,000) for failing to control their players in the shock 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Wigan last month.

A group of City players surrounded referee Anthony Taylor to remonstrate over the red card awarded to Fabian Delph, and now the Football Association has issued a fine.

Pep Guardiola’s side blew the chance for a historic quadruple, with Will Grigg’s goal proving decisive in the fifth-round clash on Monday, February 19th.

Rival managers Guardiola and Paul Cook clashed at half-time, with a fan abusing City striker Sergio Aguero on the pitch at full-time in a heated encounter.

“Manchester City have been fined £50,000 after admitting a charge of failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion,” read a statement on the FA website.

Will Grigg scored Wigan’s winner against Manchester City. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty
Will Grigg scored Wigan’s winner against Manchester City. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty

“The incident took place in their Emirates FA Cup tie against Wigan Athletic last month.”

Wigan added another shock win over City to their 2013 FA Cup final triumph in an ill-tempered DW Stadium affair.

Both clubs avoided sanction for clashes at half-time between managers Guardiola and Cook, with heated touchline exchanges spilling into the tunnel.

Argentina striker Aguero has reported that the individual who abused him on the field after the final whistle shouted “suck my d***” and spat in his ear. Rival fans also confronted each other.

