Luton Town hold Leeds to a draw at Elland Road

Michael O’Neill’s Stoke lurch further towards the drop as they are beaten at Wigan

Updated: 4 minutes ago

Helder Costa misses a late chance for Leeds against Luton. Photograph: George Wood/Getty

Leeds United 1 Luton Town 1

Leeds extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship but by only one point after being held 1-1 at home against relegation battlers Luton.

Substitute Harry Cornick curled Luton into an early second-half lead and when Stuart Dallas fired Leeds level just after the hour, it appeared there would be only one winner.

But Luton, who climbed off the bottom of the table after Saturday’s win at Swansea, withstood a second-half onslaught and gave boss Nathan Jones everything in their fight for survival.

Unbeaten in their last five matches, the Hatters were confident, well-drilled and full of running, while goalkeeper Simon Sluga made several excellent saves.

Elsewhere Stoke City’s relegation worries deepened as they were beaten 3-0 away to Wigan Athletic, while Barnsley beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Oakwell.

Brentford’s fine form continued as they won 3-0 at Reading, while Cardiff City were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Charlton Athletic.

Fulham bounced back from last weekend’s defeat to Leeds with a 2-1 win at QPR and Swansea City drew 1-1 with Millwall at The Den.

