Jordon Ibe has been ‘in a dark place’ with depression

Former Liverpool player has only played once for Derby since joining in September

Jordon Ibe says he has been suffering with depression. Photo: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Jordon Ibe says he has been suffering with depression. Photo: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

 

Derby’s former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe has revealed he has found himself “in a dark place” while suffering from depression.

Ibe, who joined Derby from Bournemouth in September, has featured only once as a substitute for the Rams, coming on as an 87th-minute substitute against Stoke last month.

The 25-year-old said last year that had begun begun rehabilitation to improve his mental health after crashing his car into a coffee shop and being banned from driving for 16 months.

“I want to apologise to all my fans around the world,” Ibe wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve find (sic) myself in a dark place, due to suffering with depression.

“It’s no scheme for the media or to have my name in your mouths, I just find things hard truly.

“I appreciate all the love and messages from everyone. Times are hard in general due to this pandemic.

“I have the full support from my family and Derby County football club.

“I will fix myself and this situation, which I’m 100 per cent committed to. Not only for my family, close friends or my beauteous daughter but for me.”

Derby manager Wayne Rooney confirmed last month that Ibe has been the subject of an internal disciplinary investigation by the Sky Bet Championship club.

Ibe made 58 appearances for Liverpool before joining Bournemouth for £15million in 2016.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.