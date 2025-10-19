Louvre robbery: thieves steal pieces of jewellery with ‘inestimable heritage’

French police officers stand in front of the Louvre Museum after a robbery there. Photograph: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images

Thieves have broken into the Louvre Museum in Paris through a window and have stolen pieces of jewellery with “inestimable heritage” before escaping on motorbikes, the French interior ministry said on Sunday.

“The investigation has begun, and a detailed list of the stolen items is being compiled. Beyond their market value, these items have inestimable heritage and historical value,” the ministry said in a statement.

No injuries were reported, either among the public or among Louvre staff or law enforcement officers, it said.

The newspaper Le Parisien reported pieces of jewellery from the Napoleon collection were stolen.

Interior minister Laurent Nunez called it a “major robbery”.

He said on France Inter radio that individuals “entered from the outside using a basket lift”, stole jewels of “inestimable value”, and that the operation “lasted seven minutes”.

It was “manifestly a team that had done scouting”, he said, adding that the panes were cut “with a disc cutter”.

The Louvre, the world’s most-visited museum, said on X it would remain closed for the day for “exceptional reasons”.

“A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum,” French culture minister Rachida Dati wrote on social media. She used the French word braquage, which can mean robbery or holdup.

French police officers stand next to a furniture elevator used by robbers to enter the Louvre Museum, on Quai Francois Mitterrand, in Paris. Photograph: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

One of the largest arts centres on the planet, the Louvre attracts more than eight million visitors a year. Its works range from classical sculpture to Mona Lisa, Leonardo da Vinci’s 16-century masterpiece and the world’s most famous portrait.

Earlier this year, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, announced a major new renovation of the museum after its director warned that visiting the overcrowded building had become a “physical ordeal”.

In a note to the cultural ministry leaked to the media in January, the Louvre’s director, Laurence des Cars, had said the space below the museum’s glass pyramid entrance was not properly insulated from the cold or heat, tended to amplify noise, and was uncomfortable for both the public and the staff.

Ms Des Cars also raised the alarm over water leaks, failing infrastructure and temperature swings that endanger the conservation of works of art. Visitors faced overcrowding and substandard facilities, she said. – Agencies