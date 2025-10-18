Nottingham Forest approach Sean Dyche and Roberto Mancini after Ange Postecoglou sacked

Ange Postecoglou was sacked as Nottingham Forest manager after the 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at the City Ground. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Nottingham Forest have sounded out Sean Dyche and Roberto Mancini regarding their vacancy, after sacking head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Evangelos Marinakis, the Forest owner, made the call to sack Postecoglou just 40 days into the job during the club’s 3-0 home defeat by Chelsea.

The Greek billionaire was in attendance at the City Ground but left his seat in the directors’ box and subsequently the stadium soon after the hour, at which point Forest trailed 2-0. A senior official informed Postecoglou of his sacking.

Forest have been assessing potential successors to Postecoglou since their humiliating Europa League defeat at home to Midtjylland before the international break, during which the supporters turned on the Australian manager.

Postecoglou’s departure after eight games means his spell in charge is the shortest in Premier League history, one day fewer than Les Reed managed at Charlton Athletic.

The 60-year-old said his goodbyes to players in the Forest dressingroom before leaving the City Ground on Saturday, posing for photographs with supporters upon his departure. Marinakis hoped his appointment could achieve his ambition of winning major silverware at Forest.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis during the Premier League match against Chelsea at the City Ground. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Mancini and Dyche are both out of work, while Marinakis is a long-standing admirer of Marco Silva, the Fulham manager whom he previously appointed at Olympiakos, the other major player in his stable of clubs. Silva’s Fulham contract, which expires at the end of the season, is thought to contain a buyout clause of about £8 million.

Forest are willing to pay compensation for a manager but are mindful of profitability and sustainability regulations after sacking a second manager in two months, plus a summer spend of about £200 million on 13 new players.

Postecoglou replaced Nuno Espírito Santo, whose relationship with Marinakis deteriorated over the appointment of Edu as global head of football at his clubs; in effect sporting director.

Mancini has not managed since leaving his role as Saudi Arabia manager 12 months ago. The Italian led Manchester City to their first Premier League title in 2011-12 and has undoubted gravitas.

Dyche, a former Forest trainee, lives close to the City Ground and his long-time assistants Ian Woan and Steve Stone are former Forest players, part of the squad the last season before this the club were in Europe, in 1995-96.

The length of contract Marinakis is willing to offer could prove a decisive factor in accelerating talks with candidates over the next 24 hours.

Forest return to action in the Europa League against Porto on Thursday, by which point it is expected Postecoglou’s replacement will be in situ. – Guardian