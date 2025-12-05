Drone sightings off Howth, OnlyFans tax defaulters, and traffic hell in Co. Kildare

In the days since Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Ireland, it’s emerged five drones were spotted off the coast of Howth. They were spotted by the naval ship, William Butler Yeats, near the flightpath of the Ukrainian president’s aircraft.

OnlyFans creators who haven’t paid their taxes don’t want their details published on the list of defaulters because they believe it could put their personal safety at risk, reports Barry O’Halloran.

The pain of three-hour, 30km commutes: Kildare motorists share stories of M7 traffic hell with Tim O’Brien.

For two decades, he’s been the Nosferatu of economic forecasting, torpedoing optimism with his ice-cold predictions. Nouriel Roubini has earned the nickname Dr. Doom which is why, Eoin Burke Kennedy writes, his latest forecast is so surprising.