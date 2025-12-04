Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out for months in blow to World Cup hopes

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be out for at least two months after a scan confirmed the Real Madrid full-back has torn his left thigh muscle.

Alexander-Arnold was withdrawn just before the hour in a 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night having provided his first assist of the season, from which Kylian Mbappé scored the opening goal. He was making his fourth consecutive start since suffering an injury – also to his left thigh – against Marseille in September.

Although Madrid did not specify the extent of the injury or the estimated time out, Alexander-Arnold is not expected to return until February. That would see him miss the rest of the league phase of the Champions League, starting with Wednesday’s meeting with Manchester City.

The defender will also be a doubt for the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, the next three rounds of the Copa Del Rey should Madrid progress and up to nine league games. Any hopes of winning a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for next summer’s World Cup are fast fading, too.

Alexander-Arnold played every match at the Club World Cup after joining Madrid in July. Since then, he has made just 11 appearances across Madrid’s 20 games. With Dani Carvajal still to come back from a knee injury, Madrid are left without a recognised right-back.

Alexander-Arnold returned from his injury against Marseille for nine minutes against his former club Liverpool at Anfield on November 4th and seven minutes against Rayo Vallecano five days later. He started each of Madrid’s next three matches – victory against Olympiacos and domestic draws with Elche and Girona – and again at Athletic on Wednesday night.

There had been doubts about his performances, with Xabi Alonso inclined to use Fede Valverde at right-back, but Bilbao was his most impressive display for Madrid. He completed 32 of 38 passes, including the 50-yard ball that saw Mbappé race away for the first goal. – Guardian