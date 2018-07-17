Liverpool have made an opening offer of €70m for Alisson

Brazilian would become most expensive goalkeeper ever if deal can be made

Fabrizio Romano

Brazil’s goalkeeper Alisson could be on his way to Liverpool. Photograph: Getty Images

Liverpool have opened talks with Roma over the possible signing of the Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, with an initial offer of €70m including add-ons being lodged with the Serie A club.

Roma are holding out for another €5m to take the total fee to €75m for the 25-year-old but both clubs are hopeful that an agreement can be reached.

Chelsea are also still interested in the Brazilian, should Thibaut Courtois leave. Real Madrid, another possible suitor, have yet to make contact with Roma.

Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah from Roma last season but despite the good relationship the clubs enjoy the Italian club would not hesitate to sell Alisson to any other club that matches their valuation.

If the deal goes through it would make Alisson the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, eclipsing the €53m paid by Juventus for Gianluigi Buffon in 2001 and the €40m it cost Manchester City to buy Ederson from Benfica last summer.

Loris Karius ended last season as Liverpool’s No 1 but was embarrassed by two mistakes in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

Guardian services

