Irish underage duo sign pro contracts with Southampton

Kameron Ledwidge and Sean Brennan have made the move up from the Saints academy
Ireland’s Sean Brennan and Kameron Ledwidge have signed professional contracts with Southampton. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ireland’s Sean Brennan and Kameron Ledwidge have signed professional contracts with Southampton. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Irish underage internationals Kameron Ledwidge and Sean Brennan have signed professional contracts with Southampton ahead of the new season, moving up from their current academy status.

Full-back Ledwidge and midfielder Brennan – who both represented Ireland at the recent under-17 European Championships – enjoyed successful debut seasons for the under-18 side in 2017-18, while French forward Enzo Robise has also moved up.

Kameron Ledwidge joins Brennan in signing full terms with Southampton. Photo: Andrew Fosker/Inpho
Kameron Ledwidge joins Brennan in signing full terms with Southampton. Photo: Andrew Fosker/Inpho

The trio, all aged 17, have signed three-year contracts to keep them at St Mary’s until June 2021.

Academy manager Matt Hale told Southampton’s website: “Enzo, Kameron and Sean are talented young players with huge potential.

“Being rewarded with a professional contract shows the faith we have in them and our programme to fulfil that potential.

“It is also a reflection of the recruitment footprint we now have and the reputation the academy holds, in terms of attracting international youth players from across Europe.

“We look forward to seeing how Enzo, Kameron and Sean progress over the coming months.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.