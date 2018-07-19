Irish underage duo sign pro contracts with Southampton

Irish underage internationals Kameron Ledwidge and Sean Brennan have signed professional contracts with Southampton ahead of the new season, moving up from their current academy status.

Full-back Ledwidge and midfielder Brennan – who both represented Ireland at the recent under-17 European Championships – enjoyed successful debut seasons for the under-18 side in 2017-18, while French forward Enzo Robise has also moved up.

Kameron Ledwidge joins Brennan in signing full terms with Southampton. Photo: Andrew Fosker/Inpho

The trio, all aged 17, have signed three-year contracts to keep them at St Mary’s until June 2021.

Academy manager Matt Hale told Southampton’s website: “Enzo, Kameron and Sean are talented young players with huge potential.

“Being rewarded with a professional contract shows the faith we have in them and our programme to fulfil that potential.

“It is also a reflection of the recruitment footprint we now have and the reputation the academy holds, in terms of attracting international youth players from across Europe.

“We look forward to seeing how Enzo, Kameron and Sean progress over the coming months.”