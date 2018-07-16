‘Personal administrative issue’ causes Alexis Sanchez to miss start of tour

Issue is believed to relate to obtaining a US visa, following tax fraud sentence in Spain

Jamie Jackson in Los Angeles

Alexis Sanchez has had a difficult start to his Manchester United career. Photograph: Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez was forced to miss the start of Manchester United’s summer tour of the United States due to a “personal administrative issue”, though the club hope he can join Jose Mourinho’s squad at some point in the 15-day trip.

The Chilean was not in the party that flew to Los Angeles on Sunday due to the problem. It is thought to relate to Sanchez being unable to obtain a US visa, possibly due to his acceptance of a 16-month prison sentence in February for tax fraud in Spain for an alleged €1m relating to image rights.

A United spokesperson said: “Alexis Sanchez did not travel due to a personal administrative issue.”

While Sanchez could yet take part in the five-match tour, his absence is a blow considering Chile were not in the World Cup in Russia and the 29-year-old has had a rare close-season off.

Having signed Sanchez last season in the January transfer window, Mourinho has stressed that his best performances for United would come in the coming campaign due to the benefit of having a full pre-season with the squad.

United’s opening game is in Phoenix on Thursday at 7pm local time against Club America.

Guardian services

