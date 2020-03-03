FA Cup round-up: McGoldrick on target as Sheffield United see off Reading

Newcastle back in quarter-finals for first time in 14 years

Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick heads home to score the opening goal in the FA Cup fifth-round match against Reading at the Madejski stadium. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Reading 1 Sheffield United 2

Billy Sharp was the hero for Sheffield United as the veteran striker grabbed an extra-time winner at Championship side Reading.

Ireland striker David McGoldrick gave the visitors the lead after just two minutes by heading home Ben Osborn’s cross, but George Puscas equalised from the penalty spot two minutes before half-time after George Baldock pushed Andy Rinomhota in the area.

Neither side could find a winner in normal time but substitute Sharp headed into the roof of the net just before the end of the first period of extra time to send the Blades into the last eight.

West Brom 2 Newcastle 3

Miguel Almiron’s double helped inspire Newcastle to a 3-2 victory at West Brom as the Magpies reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years.

The forward’s brace ended the Magpies’ month-long goal drought before Valentino Lazaro added a third after the break.

The impressive Allan Saint-Maximin also hit the post for the Magpies who dominated the Baggies, who lead the Championship.

It was closer than Steve Bruce would have liked though after Matt Phillips and Kenneth Zohore scored in the final 16 minutes but Albion must now focus on ending their two-year Premier League exile.

