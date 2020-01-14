FA Cup round-up: Argentinian swagger sees Tottenham past Middlesbrough

Tottenham rolled back the years as a pair of Argentinians delivered a 2-1 FA Cup victory in their third-round replay against Middlesbrough.

In days gone by, the old White Hart Lane was treated to some memorable nights as Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa had a love affair with the famous cup competition.

This time it was Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela who inspired Spurs with first-half goals that set up a meeting with Southampton in next weekend’s fourth round.

This win over Championship opposition, who made a game of it late on through George Saville, is unlikely to be remembered other than for being the first FA Cup game at Tottenham’s new stadium.

It also ended a four-game winless run in all competitions and further highlighted how Lo Celso and Lamela could become key men in Jose Mourinho’s reign.

They added impetus off the bench in the previous two matches and, rewarded with starts, again lifted Spurs with energy and desire.

Joelinton ended his 20-game wait for a second Newcastle goal as the Premier League side dispatched League One Rochdale 4-1 to reach the fourth round.

Controversial owner Mike Ashley, on Tyneside for transfer talks with head coach Steve Bruce, was among a crowd of 29,786 at St James’ Park to see the man for whom he paid £40 million in the summer score with an 82nd-minute strike.

Former Republic of Ireland under-21 defender Eoghan O’Connell scored an own goal earlier before Matty Longstaff and Miguel Almiron struck to make it 3-0 after just 26 minutes, with the returning Matt Ritchie providing the ammunition for the first two.

Brazilian Joelinton, whose last goal came at Tottenham on August 25th, added a fourth before Jordan Williams’s late consolation strike as Newcastle – who have not reached the fifth round since 2006 – booked a home tie against third tier Oxford.

Shrewsbury set up a dream fourth-round clash at home to Liverpool as Aaron Pierre’s fine late goal earned them a 1-0 win over Bristol City.

The League One side secured a memorable meeting with the unbeaten Premier League leaders thanks to Pierre’s low finish from outside the area in the 89th minute.

Coventry ran out comfortable 3-0 winners as they knocked fellow League One side Bristol Rovers out of the FA Cup to set up a fourth-round home tie at St Andrews with landlords Birmingham.

Coventry took an early lead when Callum O’Hare threaded a beautifully weighted ball through the Rovers defence, allowing Maxime Biamou to race through and slot past Jordi Van Stappershoef.

Jonson Clarke-Harris almost pulled Rovers level after 23 minutes when his powerful header rattled the Coventry bar.

But the second half saw Coventry make the most of their domination. O’Hare was provider yet again after 51 minutes when another through ball played a team-mate one-on-one with the goalkeeper. This time it was Josh Pask the recipient, who calmly finished past Van Stappershoef, doubling the home side’s lead.

Coventry looked even better value for their lead moments later when Biamou scored his second.

A clever Sky Blues corner found Liam Walsh unmarked in the box, the midfielder drilling a ball across goal which was easily turned in by the lurking Biamou.

Championship side Reading beat League One outfit Blackpool 2-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Goals from Lucas Boye and Jordan Obita either side of half-time ensured Reading will entertain the victors of the encounter between Carlisle and Cardiff.

Meanwhile, Watford are facing the possibility of playing four games in nine days after their FA Cup third-round replay at Tranmere fell victim to Storm Brendan as heavy rain left the Prenton Park pitch unplayable.

The tie was rearranged for Thursday, January 23rd, with the winners then set to face Wolves or Manchester United in the fourth round on Sunday, January 26th in a televised fixture.

FA CUP 4TH ROUND DRAW

Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Manchester United

Hull v Chelsea

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal

Northampton v Derby County

Brentford v Leicester City

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading v Cardiff or Carlisle

West Ham v West Brom

Burnley v Norwich City

Coventry City v Birmingham City

Manchester City v Fulham

Newcastle v Oxford

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Shrewsbury v Liverpool