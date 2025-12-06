Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris to pole at title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lando Norris will start his quest to be crowned champion of the world from second on the grid after Max Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole position with a magical qualifying lap in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen danced his way round the 21 corners of the Yas Marina Circuit to finish his first run in the decisive Q3 0.327 seconds faster than Oscar Piastri and nearly half-a-second clear of Norris.

Although the McLaren pair improved with their final laps, Norris clearing Piastri to move on to the front row, it was Verstappen who went faster again.

In the end, he finished 0.201 sec clear of Norris with Piastri 0.230 sec back. It means the three world championship contenders will be line astern on Sunday.

Norris will be assured of his first world title if he finishes third regardless of where Verstappen ends Sunday’s decisive 58-lap in the desert.

But Norris is set for a restless night with Verstappen, 12 points behind in the standings, holding the advantage heading into the decider and team-mate Piastri, 16 points adrift, alongside him in third.

Asked if he will be happy to settle for third place on Sunday, Norris said: “The time will come on that, but for now I am disappointed not to be on pole. I will try and win tomorrow and that is the goal.

“It is tough. Max did a good job so congrats to him. I thought my lap was pretty good. I am disappointed not to be on pole but we were not fast enough today so we have to go again tomorrow.”

Verstappen said: “Let’s see what we can do. I will try to win the race but we need a bit of luck with what is happening behind us.”

It might have been worse for Norris had George Russell not snaked his way through the final corner – the Mercedes man losing valuable time to leave him four tenths back in fourth on the grid.

“Let’s f****** go,” said a jubilant Verstappen on the radio as he celebrated his pole lap.

Lewis Hamilton is set to finish a season without a single podium for the first time in his career after he suffered a hat-trick of Q1 eliminations.

Twentieth and last in Las Vegas, 17th in Qatar and now 16th here. These are oh-so desperate times for a man who was once the master.

Hamilton’s latest setback came after he crashed out of final practice and suffered significant damage to the front of his Ferrari.

Hamilton’s mechanics won the short race against time to repair his car but the 40-year-old might have been better off staying in his garage.

He begun Q1 with a lap he said “felt good” but ended it apologising to his team when Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto progressed to Q2 and sent Hamilton for an early bath.

“Every time, mate, I am so sorry,” said Hamilton on the radio. Hamilton finished two-and-a-half tenths behind team-mate Charles Leclerc who qualified 11 places ahead of him in fifth.

In his debut season in red, Hamilton has been out-qualified by Leclerc 19 times in 24 appearances.