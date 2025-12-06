Team-by-team guide to Ireland’s potential World Cup group opponents

Mexico

Fifa World Ranking: 15

15 Manager: Javier Aguirre

Javier Aguirre Ireland’s record v Mexico: Played 6, Drawn 2, Lost 4

Played 6, Drawn 2, Lost 4 Most recent meeting: Mexico 3 Ireland 1, New Jersey, 2017.

Mexico 3 Ireland 1, New Jersey, 2017. Best World Cup performance: Quarter-finals in 1970 and 1986

Quarter-finals in 1970 and 1986 Star man: Raúl Jiménez

Mexico and Fulham striker Raúl Jiménez. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE

Likely to be Ireland’s most difficult opponent if they qualify, especially with Mexico playing at home in the tournament, which is also being staged in the US and Canada.

El Tri had a proud record of always making it through to the knockout stage for every World Cup from 1986 to 2018, before it was broken when they exited at the group stage in 2022. They made the quarter-finals in the two World Cups they hosted previously, in 1970 and 1986.

The Mexicans proved they were the best team in North America by winning the Concacaf Gold Cup in summer, their 13th title. Fulham FC’s Raúl Jiménez scored in the semi-final and final. Javier Aguirre’s side still rely on Jiménez for firepower, despite the fact he will be 35 by the start of the tournament next year. Santiago Giménez at Milan is the next generation, but has struggled for game time and goals in Serie A.

Mexico are unlikely to have the talent to get to the latter stages of the tournament, but with home advantage they will fancy their chances of topping a somewhat generous group.

South Africa

Fifa World Ranking: 61

61 Manager: Ronwen Williams

Ronwen Williams Ireland’s record v South Africa: Played 2, Won 2

Played 2, Won 2 Most recent meeting: Ireland 1 South Africa 0, Limerick, 2009.

Ireland 1 South Africa 0, Limerick, 2009. Best World Cup performance: Group stage in 1998, 2002 and 2010

Group stage in 1998, 2002 and 2010 Star man: Lyle Foster

South Africa's Lyle Foster plays for Burnley in the Premier League. Photograph: Phill Magakoe/Getty

Ireland’s sporting history with South Africa is heavily dominated by rugby and should it happen at this World Cup then it will be a first competitive fixture in soccer. The Bafana Bafana are far less fearsome than the Springboks, but should not be underestimated too much after finishing ahead of a talented Nigeria team in African World Cup qualifying.

It is the first time they have got to the World Cup through qualifying since 2002, back in the glory days of Benni McCarthy, Steven Pienaar and Lucas Radebe. In 2010, they hosted the tournament, but went out in the group stage on goal difference to future opponents Mexico.

South Africa have several players in their squad playing in their domestic league, which Opta ranks as the 49th strongest league in the world, ahead of League of Ireland in 74th. Striker Lyle Foster at Burnley FC has scored in the Premier League this season and should lead the line.

South Korea

Fifa World Ranking: 22

22 Manager: Hong Myung-bo

Hong Myung-bo Ireland’s record v South Africa: Never played

Never played Best World Cup performance: Semi-finals in 2002

Semi-finals in 2002 Star man: Son Heung-min

South Korea's Kim Min-jae fights for the ball against Tunisia. Photograph: Jung Yeon-Je/Getty

South Korea’s World Cup history heavily revolves around the 2002 World Cup at home, where they surprisingly beat Italy and Spain to reach the semi-finals.

One of the heroes from that time, Hong Myung-bo, manages a solid side that comfortably qualified for the tournament in Asia. It is still very much the Son Heung-min show for the Koreans – he scored seven goals in qualifying to make it 54 goals in 140 games.

Once one of the best players in the Premier League for Tottenham, Son Heung-min now plays in North America for Los Angeles FC (the club of Irish player Andrew Moran) and has been prolific in MLS, scoring 12 in 13 games.

Outside of Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae is Hong Myung-bo’s natural successor at the back and plays regularly at centre-back for Bayern Munich. Lee Kang-in is a reliable squad player for Paris Saint-Germain. A recent 5-0 defeat to Brazil in a friendly will have tempered expectations, but South Korea will fancy their chances of progressing through the group.