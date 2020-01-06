FA Cup draw: Liverpool will face either Bristol City or Shrewsbury in next round

Fulham earn daunting trip to take on FA Cup champions Manchester City

Liverpool will be away to either Bristol City or Shrewsbury in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

Liverpool will be away to either Bristol City or Shrewsbury in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

 

Liverpool will face lower-division opposition in the form of either Bristol City or Shrewsbury in the FA Cup fourth round after seeing off Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Fulham’s reward for knocking out Aston Villa on Saturday is a daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium to face FA Cup champions Manchester City .

Should League One Tranmere get past Watford, having come from 3-0 down to draw at the weekend, they will host either Manchester United or Wolves.

Rochdale, who also secured a replay against a top-flight side, will entertain Oxford if they can finish the job against Newcastle.

Chelsea head to Hull, Leicester travel to Brentford and Tottenham, should they win their replay against Middlesbrough, will be away at Southampton.

Former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic will take his West Brom side to the London Stadium.

Arsenal or Leeds will travel to Bournemouth while an all-Premier League showdown sees Norwich head to Burnley.

Sheffield will migrate to London for the weekend after United were drawn at Millwall while Wednesday landed QPR.

Northampton, the lowest-ranked side definitely through, host Wayne Rooney and Derby.

The ties will take place over the weekend of January 25th-27th.

FA CUP 4TH ROUND DRAW
Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Manchester United
Hull v Chelsea
Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds
Northampton v Derby
Brentford v Leicester
Millwall v Sheffield United
Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff or Carlisle
West Ham v West Brom
Burnley v Norwich
Bristol Rovers or Coventry v Birmingham
Manchester City v Fulham
Rochdale or Newcastle v Oxford
Portsmouth v Barnsley
Bristol City or Shrewsbury v Liverpool

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.