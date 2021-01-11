FA Cup draw: Man United to host Liverpool in fourth round

Crawley were rewarded for their win over Leeds with a trip to Bournemouth

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Scott McTominay of Manchester United celebrates with teammate Mason Greenwood after scoring the opening goal during their FA Cup third round win over Watford. Photo: Oli Scarff/Reuters

Manchester United will host Premier League champions Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round.

Monday night’s draw pitched 12-time winners United into battle with Jurgen Klopp’s men, who beat a coronavirus-hit Aston Villa side to book their place.

National League North side Chorley’s reward for their victory over a depleted Derby was a home tie with Premier League Wolves.

League Two Crawley, who dumped top-flight Leeds out of the competition in the third round, face a trip to Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth.

Fourth-tier counterparts Cheltenham, however, were rewarded for their win over Mansfield with a home tie against Premier League giants Manchester City.

Tottenham, 5-0 third-round winners at Marine of the Northern Premier League North West Division, are on the road again, with Championship strugglers Wycombe this time providing the opposition.

Should Chorley pull off a shock against Wolves, they could have another big date ahead of them after the fifth round draw pitched the winners in battle with either Southampton, Shrewsbury or 14-time winners Arsenal.

The victors in the Manchester United v Liverpool showdown will face Stockport, West Ham or Doncaster, while either Wycombe or Tottenham will travel to the winners of the Everton v Sheffield Wednesday tie.

FA Cup fourth round draw

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Crawley Town

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Liverpool

Southampton or Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal

Barnsley v Norwich City

Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall v Bristol City

Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool

Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham v Burnley

Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea v Luton Town

Stockport County or West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers

Brentford v Leicester City

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

All matches to be played the weekend of January 23rd

FA Cup fifth round draw

Fulham or Burnley will play Bournemouth or Crawley

Manchester United or Liverpool v Stockport County or West Ham or Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield United or Plymouth Argyle v Millwall or Bristol City

Chorley or Wolves v Southampton or Shrewsbury Town or Arsenal

Barnsley or Norwich City v Chelsea or Luton Town

Everton or Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers or Tottenham Hotspur

Swansea or Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham or Manchester City

Brentford or Leicester v Brighton or Blackpool

All matches to be played the weekend of February 10th

