Dundalk sign Faroese international defender Sonni Ragnar Nattestad

Dundalk have announced the signing of Faroese international defender Sonni Ragnar Nattestad, who joins the League of Ireland side from B36 Torshavn.

The 26-year-old centre back previously had spells with Danish side FC Midtjylland and Molde in Norway, although he struggled to establish himself at either and after a season at Fredericia back in Denmark he moved home last year.

He has played more than 30 games at senior international level since making his debut in 2013.

“Sonni is a national team player with international experience,” said Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli. “He’s really big, strong and physical. He is six foot six, left-footed, fast and good on the ball so he is exactly the kind of centre back we were looking for.”