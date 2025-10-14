Half of Ireland’s rivers, lakes and estuaries in unhealthy state as standards slide again

The River Suir running through Thurles, Co Tipperary. Photograph: Alan Betson

Ireland’s rivers, lakes and estuaries have deteriorated further with almost half of them now in an unhealthy condition.

Just 52 per cent of over 4,000 water bodies monitored over the past five years achieved a satisfactory rating.

The other 48 per cent were so polluted, contaminated with chemicals, choked with algae, deprived of oxygen, lacking in species variety or physically altered and damaged that they rated below minimally acceptable standards.

The data, compiled by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from 2019-2024, shows a decline in standards from the previous period monitored, 2016-2021, when 54 per cent were in satisfactory shape.

Dr Eimear Cotter, director of the EPA’s Office of Evidence and Assessment, said the findings were “very disappointing”.

“Our rivers, lakes and estuaries are the lifeblood of our landscape and support our ecosystems, and our health and wellbeing. But they are struggling,” she said.

The most serious declines were in some of the country’s best-known waterways: the Bandon-Ilen river catchment, the Erne, Suir, Corrib and Boyne.

Lakes in Cavan and Monaghan fared particularly badly, as did estuaries in Cork and Kerry.

The report found issues of concern in all areas and all types of water bodies, however.

The River Boyne flowing through Drogheda Port. Photograph: Alan Betson

Not one river, lake or estuary was sufficiently clear of chemical contamination to merit a satisfactory chemical status rating.

That was due to the widespread presence of PBDEs, a fire-retardant substance used in manufacturing; or because of mercury levels found in fish, or concentrations of so-called forever chemicals, PFAS.

The EPA said the biggest threats to the overall health of the country’s natural water bodies include animal waste, fertilisers and pesticides running off farmland and forestry.

Poorly treated sewage and industrial discharges escaping from urban wastewater systems were another major challenge.

Interference with banks, beds and the flow of water through draining, dredging, dams, weirs and culverts has also caused enormous damage.

In total, 70 per cent of estuaries, 52 per cent of rivers and 32 per cent of lakes failed to meet required standards.

Improvements were recorded in some places where targeted efforts were made to address problems, particularly in relation to reducing nitrates in waters in agricultural areas.

However, while 13 per cent of water bodies had an improvement in their condition, 17 per cent suffered a decline while the remaining majority saw no change.

Overall, just 13 per cent of all water bodies had a status rated as ‘high’, while 39 per cent were ‘good’, which is the minimum considered satisfactory.

The rest were rated as ‘moderate’ (32 per cent), ‘poor’ (15 per cent) or ‘bad’ (1 per cent) - all below satisfactory.

Ireland has obligations under EU law and national targets to get all water bodies up to at least ‘good’ status by 2027.

“At the current level of progress, Ireland will fail,” the EPA said.

The exceptions were coastal waters, canals and groundwaters, most of which were found to be in good health.

The Sustainable Water Network (SWAN), a coalition of 25 environmental organisations, said the report was cause for “deep concern”.

Spokesman Antóin McDermott said successive governments had engaged in rhetoric around restoring rivers and lakes to health rather than implementing real measures to prevent decline.

Dr Elaine McGoff, head of advocacy at An Taisce, said the fact that some water bodies improved over the last five years showed that efforts could produce results but it was not enough.

“We’re only fooling ourselves if we think the water quality trends are going to dramatically improve,” she said.

“We now need a step change in how we manage our waters and how we manage our land and wastewater.”

