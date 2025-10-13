Catherine Connolly calls out ‘shocking’ FG tactics as race for Áras enters final full week

Key Reads

While speaking on RTÉ radio’s This Week, both candidates promised to speak up for people if elected president.

Humphreys said she would "never be afraid to speak up, to be a voice for the people of this country, to be the conscience of the nation.”

Connolly said she would be a president who was “unafraid to speak out” though she acknowledged that “policies are decided by Government.”

Speaking before a trade union event on Sunday evening, Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said she agreed with Ms Connolly, saying she had voted against a number of European treaties. “So I think Catherine is absolutely right. This is not an either/or. You can be a passionate European and still be critical of aspects of the EU and EU policy.”

Asked if the growing influence of right wing parties across the EU might mean a shift in the union’s values, compelling her to be more critical as president, Ms Connolly said she was concerned about the rise of the right but couldn’t speculate about what might happen in the years ahead."

With the involvement of different parties of the left and tone of some of the criticism she said she has faced on her campaign, she said “this is the first time that we have united and they are afraid, they are very afraid.”

Connolly spoke to journalists after yesterday’s radio debate, she had said that while she had campaigned against Lisbon [Treaty], she had “probably” voted in favour of other referendums. “I’d say I voted for them,” she said.

Before a trade union event on Sunday evening in Dublin city centre, however, it was put to her that Fine Gael said it had found reports from local media in Galway of speeches she had made during the campaigns of the Nice Treaty and Fiscal Treaty, reports Emmet Malone.

“When I was asked today, I was clarifying that I was most active (in the Lisbon campaign). I regret not being active in other ones, actually, prior to the Lisbon Treaty,” she said.

“In the Nice Treaty, I was a member of the Labour Party, and I was trying to recall what was the policy. But when the Fiscal treaty came, in relation to austerity, I absolutely had grave difficulties.”

“But I was asked the question: ‘With that background, was I anti-European?’ And I said, I’m absolutely a committed European, and I’ve spent a year of my life in Germany, one full year, and then went back regularly. And the European Union is about a lot more. If somebody goes against the militarisation or the blatant neoliberal ideology, that doesn’t mean they’re anti-European.”

The two candidates also clashed on yesterday’s debate on the European Union.

Humphreys said that Connolly had “insulted” Germany, France, the UK and the US.

“That doesn’t go without consequence. If you are a president of this country, you have the meet other leaders,” she said. “And how are you going to speak to talk to them, will they want to talk to you?” she said.

Connolly said she was speaking out in the context of a “genocide” in Gaza and said Ireland’s neutrality was the key to being able to ask questions of powerful countries. She said she was a “committed European and a committed European asks questions”.

At a trade union event on Sunday night, Ms Connolly said she regretted “not being active” in other campaigns against EU treaties when asked about past EU treaties, reports Pat Leahy.

Yesterday, on RTÉ radio’s This Week, presidential candidates Catherine Connolly and Heather Humphreys took part in a debate moderated by David McCullagh where they clashed over several issues.

One area where they disagreed, was their position on the Triple Lock. Connolly said the triple lock is “at the core” of Irish neutrality.

She declined to say if she would refer a Bill abolishing the triple lock to the Supreme Court, because she would have to consider any Bill when it was passed.

However, she said she believed there should be a referendum on the question.

Ms Humphreys said she was in favour of abolishing the triple lock, but also that she “fully, fully” supports neutrality, pointing out that permanent UN security council members could veto Irish participation in peacekeeping missions.