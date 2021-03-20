Championship: Norwich’s winning run ended by Blackburn

Sam Gallagher’s equaliser meant the home side missed out on 10 wins in a row

Kenny McLean of Norwich City celebrates scoring the opening goal during their draw with Blackburn Rovers. Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Blackburn came from behind to take a point off Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich at Carrow Road.

The Canaries looked on course to make it 10 league wins in a row as Kenny McLean’s crisp finish following an exchange of passes with Kieran Dowell had them ahead in a tight encounter.

But the visitors would make sure of leaving Norfolk with a share of the spoils as Sam Gallagher headed in to secure a 1-1 draw.

Watford moved to within eight points of the summit with a straightforward win over Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham 3-0 at Vicarage Road.

Ken Sema put the Hornets ahead early on, tucking home after Joao Pedro’s low effort had been turned into his path.

The points would be secured when captain Nathaniel Chalobah headed in 10 minutes into the second-half before Andre Gray completed a good win.

Fellow promotion hopefuls Brentford were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest in the early kick-off, Ivan Toney’s penalty — his 28th league goal of the campaign — cancelled out by Filip Krovinovic’s effort.

At the other end of the table there were crucial wins for both Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday in their battle against the drop.

Jordan Rhodes scored once in either half as Wednesday won 2-1 at Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, who pulled one back through Carlton Morris.

Rotherham, meanwhile, were 2-0 victors at Bristol City as Michael Smith headed in moments before the interval and Richard Wood doubled the advantage later on.

Bottom club Wycombe drew 0-0 at Coventry while Wayne Rooney’s Derby lost 1-0 at Stoke as Jacob Brown’s header secured the points for the home side.

Yakou Meite scored his third goal in three games as Reading came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to QPR, who had led at half-time through Lyndon Dykes.

Millwall ran out 1-0 winners over Middlesbrough courtesy of a Grant Hall own goal, while Luton beat Preston 1-0 with Daniel Iversen turning into his own net late on.

