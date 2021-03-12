Manchester United’s Martial set for hip scan after Milan draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to his team’s Europa League draw at Old Trafford

Anthony Martial picked up an injury in Thursday night’s draw with AC Milan. Photograph: PA

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will undergo a scan after sustaining a hip injury during Thursday’s 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

The 25-year-old France international was replaced at halftime by Amad Diallo, who put United in the lead five minutes later with his first goal for the club.

“Unfortunately, he got a whack on his hip, quite early in the first half so Anthony couldn’t go on,” Solskjaer said. “There’s another forward we need to scan and look at.”

Solskjaer will hope Martial’s injury is not serious as he is already missing forwards Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani, as well as midfielders Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata.

Solskjaer said Rashford was unlikely to be fit for Sunday’s Premier League game against West Ham United but could return for the second leg against Milan next Thursday.

“I definitely hope Marcus is back for next Thursday in Milan. I’m not sure he’ll make Sunday but, fingers crossed, as we’ll need him,” Solskjaer said.

“We know we have to travel there and score a goal and win the game, or score two and draw. Of course it makes it more difficult. Always when you concede at home, you’re never happy when you do. One minute before full time is also disappointing but we’ve got to take that on the chin and just travel down there next week and go for it.

“Today we didn’t win the ball well enough or in good enough positions to find the counter attacks. We were too slow, we didn’t move our feet well enough in our half and they played well, to be fair, as well.”

