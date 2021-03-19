Liverpool and Real Madrid to meet in Champions League quarter-final

Bayern Munich, PSG and Manchester City are all on the same side of the draw

The Champions League quarter and semi-final draw was made in Nyon on Friday morning. Photograph: EPA

Liverpool have been handed a tough draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League as they face Real Madrid in a repeat of the 2018 final. The clubs have won the competition 19 times between them, with Madrid winning in 2018 and Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League champions winning it a year later.

Chelsea have been drawn to play Porto and the winner will face Liverpool or Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Manchester City’s quest for a maiden Champions League title will continue with a quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund. City, who have never got past the semi-final of the premier European club competition, will face more German opposition after beating Borussia Monchengladbach in the last 16.

If City can get past Dortmund then they will meet either Bayern Munich or Paris St Germain in the semi-final.

The German side and PSG, managed by Mauricio Pochettino, are meeting in the quarter-final in a repeat of last season’s final.

Fixtures

Quarter-final 1: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund
Quarter-final 2: Porto v Chelsea
Quarter-final 3: Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain
Quarter-final 4: Real Madrid v Liverpool

First legs to be played on April 6/7th and second legs on April 13/14th.

Semi-final 1: Winner of 3 v Winner of 1
Semi-final 2: Winner of 4 v Winner of 2

First legs to be played on April 27/28th and second legs on May 4/5th.

The first team drawn plays the first leg at home in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. The final will be held in Istanbul on May 29th.

