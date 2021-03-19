Manchester United to face Granada in Europa League

Manchester United have been handed a Europa League quarter-final tie against Granada.

United, who beat AC Milan in the last 16, will now face the Spanish club in the last eight, with the first leg in Spain.

Arsenal have been drawn against Slavia Prague, who have beaten Leicester and Rangers in the last two rounds. The first leg is at the Emirates Stadium.

Ajax have been drawn against Roma in a high-profile tie, while Tottenham’s conquerors Dinamo Zagreb have been drawn against Villarreal If United can get past the Spanish side then they will play either Ajax or Roma in the semi-final.

Arsenal’s reward for beating Slavia Prague would be a last-four tie with Dinamo Zagreb or Villarreal, which could see a possible reunion with former boss Unai Emery.