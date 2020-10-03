Callum Wilson nets a double as Newcastle see off Burnley

Ashley Westwood levelled for Burnley but Wilson scored twice to seal home win

Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson celebrates scoring his team’s third goal in front of a television camera in their win over Burnley at St James’ Park. Photo: Peter Powell/AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson celebrates scoring his team’s third goal in front of a television camera in their win over Burnley at St James’ Park. Photo: Peter Powell/AFP via Getty Images

 

Newcastle United 3 Burnley 1

A double from Callum Wilson earned Newcastle United their first home win of the new Premier League season with a 3-1 success over Burnley at St James’ Park on Saturday, leaving the visitors in the bottom three after three straight defeats.

Allan Saint-Maximin got Newcastle up and running in the 14th minute after twisting and turning to make space for a shot before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

Burnley improved in the second half and got back on level terms thanks to a fine volley from captain Ashley Westwood just after the hour mark.

However, four minutes later dangerman Saint-Maximin crossed brilliantly to the far post for a tap-in by Wilson who then converted a 77th minute penalty after goalkeeper Nick Pope miscontrolled the ball and brought down substitute Ryan Fraser.

Wilson’s fourth goal this season wrapped up the points as Newcastle moved up to sixth in the table after taking seven points from their opening four games.

Burnley dropped to second-bottom after a third defeat from their three games, with manager Sean Dyche hoping to bring in much-needed signings before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.