Arsenal reward for Anfield win is home quarter-final with Man City

Holders Manchester City will continue their defence of the Carabao Cup against Arsenal.

The draw for the quarter-finals pitched Mikel Arteta’s side against that of his mentor Pep Guardiola after the Gunners had beaten Liverpool on penalties at Anfield.

Arteta got the better of Guardiola in the FA Cup semi-finals last season en route to winning that trophy and the Spaniard will be hoping history can repeat itself against his fellow countryman.

The other all-Premier League tie sees in-form Everton host Manchester United.

Brentford are in the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in their history and they will host Newcastle, who are looking to win a major trophy for the first time since 1969.

Stoke knocked out last year’s finalists Aston Villa to reach the last eight and will be looking to claim another Premier League scalp – having also beaten Wolves in the competition this season – when they host Tottenham.

The last trophy Spurs won was the League Cup in 2008 and boss Jose Mourinho will be keen to end that drought.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Manchester City

Everton v Manchester United

Ties to be played week commencing December 21st