All your weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Tottenham (4) v Huddersfield (20), 12.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Tottenham are without Harry Kane while Dele Alli is a doubt. Kane has an ankle injury suffered in midweek against Manchester City, the same game where Alli broke his hand in two places. Eric Dier (hip), Erik Lamela and Serge Aurier (both hamstring) remain sidelined.

Huddersfield forward Isaac Mbenza is a doubt after suffering with illness this week. Manager Jan Siewert said Mbenza was one of a number of players to have been affected, with a final decision to be made closer to kick-off. Demeaco Duhaney has stepped up his recovery from a hip injury while Philip Billing is in contention after a back problem.

Last season: Tottenham 2 Huddersfield 0, Huddersfield 0 Tottenham 4

Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur L D L L W; Huddersfield L L L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham) 24; Karlan Grant (Huddersfield) 16

Match odds: H 1-5 A 14-1 D 11-2

Referee: Lee Mason

Brighton (16) v Bournemouth (13)

Brighton could have midfielders Pascal Gross and Solly March back in contention. Gross has been unavailable since February 26th with a hamstring injury, but has now been able to resume full training. March has been carrying a calf problem which ruled him out of last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City at Wembley.

Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels has been ruled out for the rest of the season following knee surgery. Left back Diego Rico is also not available after sustaining an ankle injury during last weekend’s 3-1 defeat by Burnley. Defender Steve Cook (groin) remains in rehabilitation, along with long-term absentees Andrew Surman (calf), Simon Francis and Lewis Cook (both knee).

Last season: Brighton 2 Bournemouth 2, Bournemouth 2 Brighton 1

Last five league matches: Brighton L W W L L; Bournemouth L W D L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Glenn Murray (Brighton) 13; Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 12

Match odds: H 13-10 A 11-5 D 23-10

Referee: Kevin Friend

Burnley (14) v Cardiff (18)

Phil Bardsley is a major doubt for Burnley after suffering a freak injury. The right back missed last weekend’s victory over Bournemouth after cutting his leg on a table tennis table and Matt Lowton impressed in his absence, so is set to keep his place. Striker Peter Crouch may not play again this season after undergoing appendix surgery while winger Aaron Lennon (knee) and midfielder Steven Defour (calf) also remain sidelined.

Cardiff have no fresh injury concerns. Sol Bamba (knee) and Callum Paterson (ankle) had already been ruled out for the rest of this season, while reserve goalkeeper Alex Smithies has been battling to overcome a knee problem and could play in an under-23s game on Monday.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Burnley L L L W W; Cardiff L L W L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Ashley Barnes & Chris Wood (Burnley) 11; Victor Camarasa (Cardiff) 5

Match odds: H 88-100 A 10-3 D 5-2

Referee: Mike Dean

Fulham (19) v Everton (9)

Striker Floyd Ayite faces a late fitness test for Fulham after only returning to training on Thursday. Defender Alfie Mawson, out since the end of December, is getting closer to a return but this weekend’s game comes too soon, while midfielder Lazar Markovic (calf) and goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli (knee) are definitely out.

Everton defender Michael Keane has shaken off an illness that prompted his last-minute withdrawal against Arsenal and is fit for this weekend. Toffees boss Marco Silva has a selection conundrum as Keane’s replacement and club captain Phil Jagielka scored the winner against the Gunners. Fellow defender Yerry Mina remains sidelined with a hamstring injury but midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin returns to contention after recovering from an ankle complaint.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Fulham L L L L L; Everton D L W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 10; Gylfi Sigurdsson & Richarlison (Everton) 13

Match odds: H 18-5 A 8-11 D 3-1

Referee: Lee Probert

Southampton (17) v Wolves (8), Live on Sky Sports (Ireland only)

Southampton will have forward Danny Ings available. He was not eligible to face parent club Liverpool last weekend, when Shane Long led the attack. Midfielder Mario Lemina (abdominal) and forward Michael Obafemi (thigh) both remain sidelined.

Rui Patricio will return in goal for Wolves. John Ruddy was between the posts at Wembley last weekend as Wanderers suffered FA Cup heartbreak, letting slip a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Watford in the semi-final after extra-time. Another potential change to the starting line-up could see Ryan Bennett recalled in defence.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Southampton W L W W L; Wolves L W D L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Danny Ings (Southampton) 8; Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 16

Match odds: H 8-5 A 19-10 D 21-10

Referee: Jon Moss

Manchester United (6) v West Ham (11), 5.30pm – Live on BT Sport

Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Ander Herrera are absent for Manchester United. Full backs Shaw and Young are suspended, while a muscle injury means midfielder Herrera remains sidelined. Nemanja Matic is a doubt through illness, while Eric Bailly, Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia are set to be absent again. Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo are available.

Michail Antonio returns to the Hammers squad for the trip to Old Trafford but Samir Nasri is ruled out. Winger Antonio is fit after missing Monday’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea with an ankle knock. Midfielder Nasri has a calf problem and joins Andy Carroll, Andriy Yarmolenko, Carlos Sanchez, Jack Wilshere and Winston Reid on the sidelines.

Last season: West Ham 0 Man Utd 0, Man Utd 4 West Ham 0

Last five league matches: Man Utd W W L W L; West Ham W L W L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 15; Felipe Anderson (West Ham) 9

Match odds: H 38-100 A 7-1 D 4-1

Referee: Graham Scott

SUNDAY



Crystal Palace (12) v Manchester City (2), 2.05pm – Live on Sky Sports

Palace defender James Tomkins is set to miss the remainder of the season following groin surgery. Scott Dann is set to come into the back line. Defender Mamadou Sakho remains unavailable as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

Manchester City will check on left back Oleksandr Zinchenko and playmaker Bernardo Silva. The pair missed the Champions League defeat at Tottenham on Tuesday with hamstring and thigh injuries respectively. Benjamin Mendy, who is being eased back into action after knee trouble, could come back into contention while Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane might start after late substitute roles at Spurs.

Last season: Crystal Palace 0 Man City 0, Man City 5 Crystal Palace 0

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace W L W L W; Man City W W W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) 11; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 29

Match odds: H 10-1 A 3-10 D 17-4

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Liverpool (1) v Chelsea (3), 4.30pm – Live Sky Sports

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson will return to the side having been suspended for the midweek Champions League win over Porto. That means James Milner, the Scotland captain’s stand-in on Tuesday, is available for a midfield role – giving manager Jürgen Klopp a selection dilemma as Naby Keïta and Jordan Henderson have both performed well in the last two matches. Fellow midfielder Adam Lallana is expected to return to the squad after missing the last two games with a muscle injury.

Chelsea will assess Callum Hudson-Odoi before opting whether to field the England teenager. Hudson-Odoi sat out Thursday’s 1-0 Europa League win at Slavia Prague with Maurizio Sarri insisting he needed to rest.

Last season: Chelsea 1 Liverpool 0, Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1

Last five league matches: Liverpool D W W W W; Chelsea D L W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 21; Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 19

Match odds: H 8-13 A 9-2 D 3-1

Referee: Michael Oliver