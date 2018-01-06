Diego Costa scores for Atletico . . . and then gets sent off

The former Chelsea striker scored for the second game in a row in clash with Getafe
Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa celebrates scoring their second goal with fans before being sent off during the La Liga clash with Getafe. Photo: Javier Barbancho/Reuters

Atletico Madrid 2 Getafe 0

Diego Costa has scored his second goal in two matches since returning to Atletico Madrid — but he was promptly sent off for his celebrations.

Former Chelsea striker Costa put Atletico 2-0 up in their derby clash with Getafe at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday when he slotted home a low cross from the right in the 68th minute.

The Spain international then rushed off to celebrate among the Atletico fans behind the goal, but when he returned to the pitch he was shown a second yellow card by the referee.

Costa hurdles the advertising hoarding to celebrate with fans. Photo: Javier Barbancho/Reuters
Costa, who had already been booked for having his arms raised in aerial challenge, looked bemused at the official’s decision and stood still for a while, but in the end had no choice but to exit the pitch.

The 29-year-old also scored in the 4-0 Copa del Rey win over Lleida in midweek. That was his first appearance for Atletico since returning to the club from Chelsea last summer, with the Rojiblancos unable to register any new players until this month due to a Fifa-imposed transfer ban.

