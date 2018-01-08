Yeovil Town draw Manchester United in FA Cup fourth round

League Two side Yeovil will host Manchester United in the FA Cup for the second time in four seasons having been pitted against Jose Mourinho’s men in the fourth round.

The Glovers were the lowest-ranked side in Monday night’s draw and were handed a home clash with the 12-time winners, as they were in 2015 when United won 2-0 thanks to goals from Ander Herrera and Angel Di Maria.

Fellow League Two side Newport County will entertain Tottenham while Mansfield, another club from the fourth tier, have the carrot of welcoming Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to Field Mill if they can overcome Cardiff at home in a replay.

There are guaranteed to be at least two all-Premier League ties, with Liverpool once more at home against West Brom and Southampton facing Watford at St Mary’s.

Newcastle will visit either Chelsea or Norwich, while Bournemouth would end up facing West Ham on the south coast if those two clubs can overcome respective replays against Wigan and Shrewsbury.

The 1987 FA Cup winners Coventry’s reward for ousting Stoke in the third round is a trip to League One outfit MK Dons with League Two high-fliers Notts County drawn at home to either Championship leaders Wolves or Premier League strugglers Swansea.

Nottingham Forest, who knocked holders Arsenal out on Sunday and announced the appointment of Aitor Karanka as their new manager on Monday, visit Hull, the side the Gunners beat in the 2014 final.

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis would have a reunion with old club Crystal Palace if the Eagles defeat Brighton while top-flight Huddersfield face second-tier Birmingham.

The winners of Leicester’s replay with Fleetwood Town will travel to Peterborough, Millwall meet Rochdale and Preston travel to South Yorkshire for a date with Sheffield United. Either Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday will have a home match against Stevenage or Reading.

FA CUP 4TH ROUND DRAW

Liverpool v West Brom

Peterborough v Fleetwood/Leicester

Huddersfield v Birmingham

Notts County v Wolves/Swansea

Yeovil v Man Utd

Carlisle/Sheff Wed v Stevenage/Reading

Cardiff/Mansfield v Man City

MK Dons v Coventry

Millwall v Rochdale

Southampton v Watford

Middlesbrough v Brighton/Crystal Palace

Bournemouth/Wigan v Shrewsbury/West Ham

Hull v Nottm Forest

Newport v Tottenham

Norwich/Chelsea v Newcastle

Sheff Utd v Preston

Ties to be played over weekend of January 26th-29th