Dundalk sign Lithuanian international midfielder Karolis Chvedukas

The young midfielder has featured in five World Cup qualifying games for his country

Emmet Malone

Karolis Chvedukas in action for Lithuania against Scotland in October. Photograph: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Karolis Chvedukas in action for Lithuania against Scotland in October. Photograph: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

 

Dundalk have announced what is expected to be the first of three significant signings this week with Lithuanian international midfielder Karolis Chvedukas arriving at the club from Suduva Marijampole.

The 26 year-old has had two brief stints away from his homeland over the past couple of years, spending time with RNK Split in Croatia and Polish second tier side Chojniczanka Chojnice, but the has played for his home town team for the bulk of his career, winning a Lithuanian Cup with them in 2009.

He is an established member of the Lithuanian squad having made his senior international debut in 2014 and featured in five World Cup qualifying games for his country although he generally starts competitive matches on the bench.

He arrives at a time when Stephen Kenny is trying to improve his squad after Dundalk lost out to Cork City in both the league and cup last season. The club have also announced that 20 year-old midfielder Georgie Poynton, who spent last season on loan with Bohemians, has re-signed for the coming season.

Waren O’Hora, meanwhile, is due to sign with Premier League club Brighton on Monday after having impressed at Dalymount Park over the course of last season. The 18 year-old defender had previously featured in the Dublin club’s underage sides.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.